Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Upexi Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Upexi has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44.

Insider Activity at Upexi

In related news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,512,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

