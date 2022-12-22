UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Tops $3.56 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00022220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $2.24 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00394703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018006 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

