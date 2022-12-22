United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

