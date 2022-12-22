Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

