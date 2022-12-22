Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 2,031 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %
RARE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.45. 11,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.
Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
