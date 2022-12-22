Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 2,031 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

RARE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.45. 11,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

