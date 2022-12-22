Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.68

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 17675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

