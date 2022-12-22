Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.68

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 17675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 7.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.