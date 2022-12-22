Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.68

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.68 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 4859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,041,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.