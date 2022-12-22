Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.68

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 73596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.56.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$105.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Further Reading
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.