Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.19

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 22810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.