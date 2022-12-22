Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 67 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $14.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.88. 64,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

