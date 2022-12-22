Tradewinds LLC. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.95. 36,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,235. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

