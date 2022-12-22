Tradewinds LLC. Sells 365 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $256.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $350.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

