Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.6% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

HON stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.39.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

