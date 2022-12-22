Tradewinds LLC. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,536. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

