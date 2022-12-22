Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,395 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,074% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 1,177,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.00. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

