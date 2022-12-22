TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 244,000 shares of company stock worth $325,238 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

