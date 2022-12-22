Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion. Toro also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.57.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Toro by 140.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

