Timothy E. Mullany Sells 330 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $22,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

