Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,454 ($17.66) and last traded at GBX 1,413 ($17.16). 124,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 662,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,406 ($17.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.87) target price on shares of Thungela Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 243.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,425.89.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.