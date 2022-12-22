Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $266.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

