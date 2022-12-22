Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes $5.83 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 306,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Paramount Global accounts for about 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

