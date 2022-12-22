Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.