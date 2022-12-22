Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.