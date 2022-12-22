Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

