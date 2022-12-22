Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

