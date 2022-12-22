Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.