Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,472 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

