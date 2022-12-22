Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,934 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.79.
Equifax Price Performance
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
