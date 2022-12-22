Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,934 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $197.02 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $295.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $188.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

