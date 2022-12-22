The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% annually over the last three years.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The New Germany Fund stock remained flat at $7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

