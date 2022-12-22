The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Announces $3.27 — Dividend

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 3.2664 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.
The Korea Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 111.4% annually over the last three years.
The Korea Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The Korea Fund stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $44.27.
About The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
