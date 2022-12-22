The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Announces $3.27 — Dividend

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 3.2664 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

The Korea Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 111.4% annually over the last three years.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The Korea Fund stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

About The Korea Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Korea Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:KF Get Rating ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of The Korea Fund worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.