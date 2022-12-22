The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $946,127.28 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $946,127.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,850,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,226,797.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,423 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,336,928.51.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,446 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.15 per share, with a total value of $3,031,774.90.

On Monday, December 5th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HHC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 208,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

