The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $403.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $350.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.