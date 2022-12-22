The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LumiraDx Stock Performance

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.91. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LumiraDx

About LumiraDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in LumiraDx by 186.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $39,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

