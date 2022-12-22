The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
LumiraDx Stock Performance
Shares of LMDX stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.91. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LumiraDx
About LumiraDx
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.