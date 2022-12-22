The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Declares $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EEA opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

About The European Equity Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The European Equity Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EEA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of The European Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

