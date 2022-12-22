The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Declares $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:EEA opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
