The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels Sells 2,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $97.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after buying an additional 183,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

