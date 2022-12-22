The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels Sells 2,000 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $97.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after buying an additional 183,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

