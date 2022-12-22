The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

