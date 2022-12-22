The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

KO stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

