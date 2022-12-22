The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Decreased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.57. 1,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

