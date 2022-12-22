Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $739.19 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Tezos has a market cap of $739.19 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002308 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,979,176 coins and its circulating supply is 920,546,720 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

