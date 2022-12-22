Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.81. The company has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

