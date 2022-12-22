Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.08. 91,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,605,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $92,984,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 4,627,252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,685,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after buying an additional 2,201,291 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,342,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

