Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $304.00 to $275.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $122.26 and last traded at $124.86. 4,082,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 102,893,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.57.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tesla Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

