Tenset (10SET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $540,789.55

Tenset (10SET) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $110.67 million and $540,789.55 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,486,375 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

