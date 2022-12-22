Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
