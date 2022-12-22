Tellor Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $14.04 or 0.00083440 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.66 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001861 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $848.02 or 0.05046900 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00499989 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.73 or 0.29624622 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,705 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
