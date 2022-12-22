Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.19) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.31 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.47. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

