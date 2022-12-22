TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.79

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 2992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.
TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.
The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after buying an additional 167,829 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
