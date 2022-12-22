TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.79

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 2992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after buying an additional 167,829 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

