TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.53

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$53.53 and last traded at C$53.75, with a volume of 2073547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.05.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.14.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,380 shares of company stock valued at $208,629.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.