Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

