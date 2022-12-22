Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.
About Tarena International
