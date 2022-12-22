Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO Sells $402,500.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

